Jawbone Launches Drop, A Twitter-Based Streaming Music Service

By Neal Ungerleider1 minute Read

Fitness-and-audio titan Jawbone just released their new product–a Twitter-based audio player called Drop, which is being billed as a “personal DJ for every moment.” By tweeting a song name or a band name at a contact with a Twitter account, a song is added to the person’s playlist. Drop is manna for the considerable crowd out there that’s interested in social music discovery… and for music publicists, who now have a very easy way to push songs (U2 style?) onto stranger’s speakers.

Roberto Baldwin, a writer for The Next Web, tested out Drop and characterized it as having a “deceptively simple interface,” a “low barrier to entry,” and with a large music library already set up.


For now, Drop is iOS only. Jawbone has begun delivering instructions on how to use the service to–where else?–Twitter.

