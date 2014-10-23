Jawbone Launches Drop, A Twitter-Based Streaming Music Service

Fitness-and-audio titan Jawbone just released their new product–a Twitter-based audio player called Drop, which is being billed as a “personal DJ for every moment .” By tweeting a song name or a band name at a contact with a Twitter account, a song is added to the person’s playlist. Drop is manna for the considerable crowd out there that’s interested in social music discovery… and for music publicists, who now have a very easy way to push songs ( U2 style? ) onto stranger’s speakers.

Roberto Baldwin, a writer for The Next Web, tested out Drop and characterized it as having a “deceptively simple interface,” a “low barrier to entry,” and with a large music library already set up.





For now, Drop is iOS only. Jawbone has begun delivering instructions on how to use the service to–where else?–Twitter.