UPDATE: A winner has been annointed! It is NORI! Congrats Nori and all the other dogs (and birds) who entered!

It’s been a long, exciting week for the America’s Next Top Office Dog competition. Over 20,000 votes were cast for almost 200 dogs–all of them winners, in our hearts. But for #TopDog, we will need to choose a real winner. The winner will be announced at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Below are the winners of the six categories. You get one vote. Use it wisely.