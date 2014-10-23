Elijah Wood and Peter Jackson Star In Air New Zealand’s Epic New Safety Video

Ever since The Fellowship of the Ring hit theatres in 2001, New Zealand has been synonymous with Middle Earth. And Air New Zealand has managed to expertly capitalize on that association in a variety of ways in recent years.





Leading up to the 2012 release of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the airline created an entire Hobbit-themed safety video. And now, a couple of months ahead of that trilogy’s final instalment The Hobbit: The Battle of Five Armies, we get another epic safety demonstration. This time starring Elijah Wood and Peter Jackson.





It’s also got Gandalf (sort of) that huge flying eagle, some bungee jumping, the One Ring to Rule Them All, an oxygen-huffing orc, and armies forming an amazing plane diagram. It’s enough to think maybe every country should have a movie or TV-themed airline safety video. British Airways and Downton Abbey? Air Canada and Degrassi Junior High? The possibilities are endless, but for now Air New Zealand has the gold (ring) standard.