Twitter Wants To Be Your Gatekeeper

When you go to a site that isn’t Facebook or Twitter, the easiest way to log in is often through Facebook. Twitter wants to change that, by promising to not share as much info as Facebook does.

Twitter’s Digits tool branding

With Twitter’s new Digits tool, the social network offers a replacement for the old username and password log-in. Digits lets users log into websites with their mobile phone number–an identifier that is much less likely to change (and easier to remember) than an email address or username. Instead of a password, users are sent a text message with a code that they use to log in.

It’s a move by Twitter to replace the ubiquitous “Log in with Facebook” service, with the added benefit that users don’t have to surrender their Facebook data to another site for the convenience of not having to remember another username/password combination.

In a move also designed to do what Facebook does but with less data sharing, Ello, the ad-free social network that some believe could rival Facebook, has secured $5.5 million in new venture capital funding. Ello is now the fastest-growing social network, and has promised never to sell user data.

They’re both promising developments for people who don’t like how Facebook uses their data–but that probably will remain a small subset of Facebook’s hundreds of millions of users.

[h/t: New York Times]