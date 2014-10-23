Starbucks’s Chestnut Praline Latte Is Coming To Fight The Amazon-ification Of Holiday Shopping

The company is releasing its first new holiday beverage in five years because seasonal marketing is magical. As Fast Company‘s Becca Greenfield explained during Pumpkin Spice Latte Season, creating a product that is only available at a certain time creates a fake holiday of sorts, pushing people into stores to buy a product before it’s too late and giving them an excuse to rave on social media.

Last holiday season, Starbucks “witnessed a seismic shift in consumer behavior in which many traditional brick-and-mortar retailers experienced a decline in foot traffic compared to significant growth in online shopping,” CEO Howard Schultz mentioned in a statement earlier this month.

The Chestnut Praline Latte is not here to “take down” or “move aside” the Pumpkin Spice Latte. It is here to combat decreased foot traffic due to online shopping.