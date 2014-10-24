I Can’t Believe This Trippy Hologram Statue Isn’t CGI

You see this weird revolving object? It looks like a liquid-metal Terminator bugging out on an acid trip. Your first instinct was probably to think it was CGI. But no, this is a real object.

It’s called In Portents, and it’s a sculpture by artists Hannah Fitz, Tanad Williams, and Kevin A. Freeney that drapes a melted lenticular sheet over a statue made of wood and cloth.

Here’s a closer (and much slower) look at the sculpture in real life:

If you’ve ever seen a hologram baseball card, you’ve seen a lenticular lens, which is made up of an array of magnifying lenses that have been designed so they show different images when viewed from slightly different angles.

That’s exactly what’s happening here. The only difference is the lenticular lens has actually been molded in just such a way that it covers a 3-D shape, like a melted hologram.

We’ve now reached the CGI singularity. Instead of CGI trying to look like real-world objects, real-world objects are being designed to look like CGI.

