Zach Galifianakis Incurs Brad Pitt’s Fury With Some Help From Louis C.K. In New “Between Two Ferns”

President Obama is truly a hard act to follow. Between Two Ferns has managed to find the next best thing, however.





Back in May, the president stopped by Zach Galifianakis’s long-running web series to promote the Affordable Health Care Act, an appearance which earned cocreator Scott Aukerman an Emmy. Since then, Between Two Ferns has laid low, perhaps out of fear that the show had reached peak stunt-casting, and could no longer surprise with its guests. And that’s when Brad Pitt entered the equation.





Billed by Galifianakis as “Bradley Pitts” (a chyron below spells out “Bart Pit”), the golden-maned superstar is one of the more patient guests the show has ever hosted. He sits there with a half-smile and takes all the abuse the hirsute host has to offer, including questions about living in his wife’s shadow and his relationship with George Clooney. Perhaps most intrusively, Galifianakis asks about Pitt’s charity work and interrupts his answer by bringing out Louis C.K. to perform mid-sentence stand-up. You’ll have to watch until the end, however, to find out what line of questioning finally gets Pitt’s goat.





