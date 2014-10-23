What This Algebra-Doing Camera App Actually Solves Is A Marketing Problem

How would you like to hear about a payment data scanning SDK for mobile banking apps?

Hello? Are you still there? It’s okay, I didn’t think that would be very exciting to you.

But what if instead I told you about a camera app that would solve any algebra problem you pointed it at–and show its work?

My guess is that you’d think that was pretty cool.

That app, called PhotoMath, has been getting a lot of attention since it placed as a finalist in TechCrunch Disrupt Europe earlier this week. But the real problem it solves is a marketing one.

The company that made the app, MicroBlink, actually specializes in text recognition technology. Its previous product, PhotoPay, is an app that lets users pay bills by scanning them with a phone’s camera and, according to TechCrunch, has been licensed by 14 banks. Similar technologies scan barcodes or ID cards.

MicroBlink doesn’t want to make apps. It makes a technology for which it hopes other companies will either pay a licensing fee or give MicroBlink a revenue share. But that’s not fun to talk about.