7 Ways To Fake Credibility To Build Your Confidence

Whether you’re new to a job you don’t feel quite ready for, or need to prove you’re prepared to take on a big promotion, sometimes you’re forced to fake it.

Self-delusion–tricking yourself into feeling more competent than you really are–is often productive, research shows. The reality might be that you feel ill-equipped, but a few adjustments to how you present yourself and your work turn that initial sinking feeling into, “I can’t believe I really did it.”

So wipe your sweaty palms, take a breath, and get ready to jump in.

The tone of your voice can captivate or lose an audience, whether it’s in a board room of 20 or in the lunch room with two coworkers. Speaking slowly, in a lower pitch, and with good grammar are signs of competence. A lower voice correlates with higher positions of leadership, studies show.

Charts and graphs lend an air of credibility–even if the data isn’t adding new information–according to a paper in the journal Public Understanding of Science by Brian Wansink of the Cornell University Food and Brand Lab.

Most word processing programs come with graph templates, so you don’t have to be a designer or statistician to create an accurate, attractive graph. Presenting facts and percentages alone washes over your reader in a numeric blur, but adding a simple line graph to your next progress report looks a lot more impressive.

Sixty-five percent of us are visual learners. Using slide shows, videos, and infographics to make your work more memorable.