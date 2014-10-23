Don’t Blame The iPad’s Malaise On The App Situation

Over the past couple of weeks, tech pundits have been grappling with an unusual question: Why isn’t an Apple product selling as well as it should?

That product, of course, is the iPad, whose year-over-year sales have declined in each of the last three quarters. Two of the most likely reasons–as called out by CEO Tim Cook in Apple’s latest earnings call–are slow upgrade cycles for existing users and increased cannibalization by iPhones and Macs.

Still, some tech watchers are looking for deeper explanations. In a widely cited piece, pseudonymous blogger “Sammy the Walrus IV” wrote that iPad apps just don’t have the same appeal anymore, because developers have shifted their focus to the iPhone. “I consider iPad app innovation to have slowed with iPhone continuing to take a disproportionately high amount of attention in the app ecosystem,” Sammy wrote.

Analyst Ben Thompson latched onto this idea in his own piece, arguing that Apple hasn’t done enough to help App Store developers build large, sustainable businesses, and has missed an opportunity to make the iPad essential through killer apps. He believes Apple is afraid of letting any single third-party app become too dominant on the iPad, in the way Photoshop and Office ruled the Mac in the 1990s. “The problem is that must-have apps are exactly what the iPad needs to become indispensable,” Thompson wrote.

While these arguments seem convincing–and the people writing them are sharp tech industry observers–they rely too heavily on anecdotes. When you look at the actual data, the iPad ecosystem looks healthy, with plenty of innovative apps. We pundits need something else to blame.

Since its launch in June 2010, the iPad ecosystem has made some major leaps, with 200,000 apps added in the last year alone. There are now 675,000 tablet-optimized apps in the store, and roughly 52% of all apps are optimized for the iPad as of this month. That’s the highest ratio of iPad-to-iOS apps ever; the number of tablet apps available for Android devices is a pittance by comparison.

The infographic at the top of this story maps out how fast the numbers of both iOS apps in general and iPad ones in specific have grown, along with year-over-year growth for both types of apps, and the percentage of all iOS apps which are available in iPad versions.