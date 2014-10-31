This Restaurant Let Customers Pay By Washing Dishes

It’s said that if you don’t have money for a restaurant bill, they’ll make you pay by doing the washing the dishes. Well, one restaurant Paris recently stopped taking money–washing up was the currency du jour.

The La Bastide d’Opio in the sixth arrondissement charged four pieces of cutlery for a mozzarella and tomato gratin, two glasses for a lentil salad, and a whole saucepan (plus lid) for a duck confit. Which actually doesn’t sound too taxing.

Unfortunately, the idea was just a marketing stunt for, you guessed it, a detergent liquid called Mir. And the pop-up was short-lived, lasting just three days.

It was still a fun idea, though. Why shouldn’t we pay for things with our bare hands, instead of always dipping into our pockets?