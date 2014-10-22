Google Wants To Organize Your Life With New Email App

Google released a new email app called Inbox , currently available only by invitation or request . But this app goes beyond just email: Google’s Inbox wants to organize your life .

Inbox, which was released on Wednesday for Android, iOS and web, doesn’t have the ubiquitous email look and feel we are so used to. Instead of fixed columns with senders and subject lines, the program looks more like a social network feed and is intended as a replacement for Gmail that more seamlessly integrates with everyday tasks.

The app’s “Highlights” feature takes advantage of Google’s data-mining expertise by gathering real-time information and displaying it alongside certain messages. For example, an email receipt from an airline will also show flight information: when and where it is scheduled to depart and if it is delayed. An Amazon order confirmation will also show the status of your package. If a message has photos attached, users can scroll through them on the app’s main screen–all without opening the message in a new window.

Inbox is also a to do list. Users can add reminders that will display seamlessly within the app. For example, if a person creates a reminder to call a certain coworker, that person’s contact information will automatically populate within the reminder in the app. Users can “snooze” reminders or emails and schedule them to return to Inbox at a certain time or when they arrive at destination.

Messages that Google categorizes as similar–like travel confirmations–are grouped together. Gestures like swiping to delete or file a message are also included.

With a product like this, it’s clear Google believes it can revolutionize email much like it did 10 years ago with Gmail. “We want this to be your inbox for the next 10 years,” Alex Gawley, product director of Gmail and Inbox, told USA Today.

