How The Pre-Facebook Web Inspired Facebook’s Latest App: Rooms

Web forums may not be pretty, but they’ve long been popular. Just browse Yahoo Groups or Reddit, and you’ll see the vast array of interests that can sprout deeply engaged communities. Facebook’s newest “Creative Labs” app, Rooms, aims to bring the spirit of online forums to a mobile-friendly format.

Rooms is an app for creating and participating in groups focused around interests. Josh Miller, who joined Facebook through the acquisition of his conversation platform Branch, and its sister site, Potluck, led the new app’s development.

Like many designers of late, he took inspiration for Rooms from the pre-Facebook age.

Before Facebook, people controlled how their content worked. If you posted a WordPress blog, nobody even had to know it was a WordPress blog. Your MySpace page may have been, as Miller says, “fugly,” but it was fun to have creative control over your own page. By contrast, all tweets, Facebook profiles, and Medium posts look pretty much the same.

We tried to design this with people who have only used Instagram and Snapchat and Facebook in mind.

But not Rooms. When users create new Rooms, they can control things like the background color, what the “Like” button will look like, and the emoticon that will appear over a post when someone pushes that “Like” (or “hate” or whatever the group creator decides) button. On the one hand, as far as customability goes, that’s pretty small beans. On the other hand, Rooms doesn’t have the Facebook logo splashed all over it.

Before Facebook, people used pseudonyms in online social contexts instead of their real names. This allowed them to present themselves in different ways for different purposes. They could be gamergurl89 on the World of Warcraft forum and bestm0mever on the parenting forum. Facebook made using your real identity mandatory.

But not Rooms. It will allow people to sign up for different groups with different names. It doesn’t even connect to your Facebook account or use Facebook sign-in.