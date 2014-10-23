advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Super Secret Trick To Connecting With Millennials

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company senior editor Jason Feifer is here to save you from yourself. He will stop you from ever starting a sentence with the phrase “Millennials don’t understand…”. And once you’ve been properly enlightened, you can go about the business of actually connecting with this younger generation. They’re ready for you to talk to them like the adults they are.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life