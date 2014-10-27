The Trailblazing, Candy-Colored History Of The Online Banner Ad

Contrary to lore , there was no “first” banner ad. When HotWired, Wired magazine’s digital arm, launched 20 years ago, it did so with not one, but many, banner ads to support its exclusive digital content.

Fourteen advertisers had signed on, a roster including AT&T, MCI, Club Med, defunct malt beverage Zima, and Volvo. Not all of them were ready in time, but according to multiple sources, somewhere between six and 12 appeared simultaneously that day. And yet, over the years, only the ad from AT&T has stuck in our collective memory as “the world’s first banner ad.”

the Ad

Despite not technically being first, the “Have you ever clicked your mouse right here? You will” ad has entered the canon of Internet history for its influence on all the web advertising that has assaulted our browsers ever since. The AT&T banner’s success proved the enticing theory that people might willingly click off of a piece of journalism to check out a sponsored campaign, and have fun in the process. AT&T’s wasn’t the only clickable campaign that ran on HotWired that day, but the irony of its message is hard to beat, given that most people today don’t click banner ads. Now, most banner ads have an abysmal click-through rate of .08%. “What has come later is horrendous,” says Otto Timmons, one of the creators of the AT&T banner. He cops to using multiple ad blockers to protect himself from the offending ads.

What has come later is horrendous.

At the time, however, Timmons–now a consultant– and the others who worked on the project had an optimistic view of the future. “There was an incredible idealism around advertising then,” says Joe McCambley, who also worked on the ad’s creative.

First, the idea of ad-supported content fed into the proto-Internet mantra: Information wants to be free. Advertising was the way to make that happen. Second, digital was a new, yet to be tainted frontier. “We came with the attitude that this was a sacred ground. The rest of advertising had been ruined and dammit, we weren’t going to let that happen this time,” recalls McCambley, now the cofounder of digital marketing firm The Wonderfactory.

It was a given that HotWired would rely on advertising to support its content. The months prior to launch, it had worked with various ad agencies to educate them on the benefits of Internet advertising over static print ads. AT&T had heard through one of its own agencies, Modem Media, that its competitor MCI had signed on for one of the original spots. At the time, AT&T had been losing market share to MCI, and didn’t want to lose out on the chance to launch with HotWired, too. “We were trying to be very competitive,” said Bill Clausen, who worked in marketing at AT&T at the time. The telecom signed on as an advertiser less than a week before HotWired’s launch, paying somewhere in the $20,000 to $30,000 range for the media buy, according to various sources.





All parties involved in the ad’s creation–Wired, AT&T, and the digital creatives hired to create the ad–agreed that the banner would be clickable to take advantage of the medium’s interactivity. Wired had set the specs for all of the banners at something around 460 pixels by 60 pixels and determined that they would run on what today is referred to as the leaderboard spot at the very top of the website. The design and what would happen after people clicked was left up to AT&T, Modem, and Tangent (digital consultants hired by Modem to help with web design).