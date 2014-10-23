Two OkCupid Founders May Have The Solution To The Internet’s Identity Problem

Scan your fingerprint. Enter your mother’s maiden name. Provide your phone number. Internet security is a pain in the ass, and after every credit card breach or celebrity selfie hack it gets more annoying and invasive. How many times can Gmail ask for your phone number before it’s robo-sexual harassment?

We know security is important. We know we should care. But improving it is the corporations’ job, right? And besides, each new security measure just makes our apps less convenient. As far as social advocacy goes, Internet security isn’t about to get its own ice bucket challenge.

We’re building software that lets you provably connect a public key to the sum of all your known identities.

But that’s because we’re not seeing what’s really possible with a trustworthy Internet: more intimate apps, more convenient services, and billions of dollars in commerce. That the only obstacle to all this money and awesomeness is our own indifference.

“In a world where everyone has a public key, you can trust documents, sign things, authenticate yourself, transfer money safely, keep conversations private, even let someone in your front door–all without sharing a password or trusting cloud services,” says OkCupid founder Chris Coyne.

He’s picturing a world without passwords, security questions, codes, or pins to memorize. “It could be amazing,” he says. It could be. That is, if we all knew what a “public key” was.

“There are all kinds of amazing things that can be built if you take as a premise that everyone has a public key,” he says. “But almost no one has one, for a variety of reasons.” Reason number one on his list: “They’re confusing.”

You see, for a public key to work–saving our private data and unlocking billions in e-commerce–we all have to participate. Getting a public key is like creating any other Internet password: Nobody can do it for you. But since this key is your last line of defense, verifying you are actually the person you claim to be requires more than just a confirmation email, which puts it outside the reach of most casual Internet users.