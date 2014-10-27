advertisement
The Secret Behind Internet Mega-Hit Popsugar? Forget About Work-Life Balance

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

He loves spontaneity. She’s a master of planning. What could go wrong? Well, for one thing, that electricity bill isn’t going to pay itself. In this week’s episode of Power Couples, Popsugar‘s Lisa and Brian Sugar tell Yael Cohen Braun why they’ve abandoned the search for that perfect work-life balance in exchange for something they’ve found works much better–most of the time.

