A First Look Inside Frank Gehry’s New Fondation Louis Vuitton

Frank Gehry’s latest museum, rising like a pile of glass sails over Paris’s expansive Bois de Boulogne, is opening to the public on October 27. The Fondation Louis Vuitton has been years in the making, delayed in part by NIMBY-esque objections from local residents over its construction. Now, in advance of next week’s official opening, we finally get a chance to peek at what’s under those soaring glass sails.

The expressive, outlandish Gehry-ness of the art museum’s exterior belies the subdued interior architecture. These plain white galleries would look at home inside any international art museum–all for the better, considering that the goal, once you get inside, is to showcase the art collection, not the flourish of the architect.

The Fondation Louis Vuitton is launching with an exhibition of commissioned art related to the architecture of the building, along with an exhibition on Gehry himself. Take a look at the interior architecture and some of the art on display in the slideshow above. And check out our previous coverage of the Fondation here.