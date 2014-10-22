Ikea Recreates “The Shining” In New TV Ad

To celebrate Halloween, Ikea’s Singapore branch has used the dark corridors of the furniture superstore to seamlessly recreate the famous hallway scene from Stanley Kubrick’s horror movie masterpiece, The Shining.

Just in case you don’t remember, here’s the hallway scene from The Shining:

And now here’s Ikea’s take, complete with the hand-holding twins at the end:

Honestly? It’s just genius. As with The Shining‘s Overlook, your average Ikea is a labyrinthine structure of malevolent intent bent upon destroying families and relationships. The only thing missing is a $237 dresser called the RĒDRÜM.

And hey, if this ad’s got you excited about the idea of a haunted Ikea, don’t forget to pick up a copy of Horrorstör, a haunted house novel that takes place in an Ikea and is designed to look like one of the Swedish furniture chain’s iconic catalogs.