How To Exercise Your Creative Muscle

On a chilly October Friday night, about 20 people gathered in my living room near the Jersey shore, listening author Kristin Ohlson talk about her book The Soil Will Save Us. Afterward, we disscussed everything from the impact of various farming methods on the environment to the challenges small farmers face in various economic climates.

I’ve now held three book salons in my home, inviting people I know and their friends to hear an author read from and then discuss his or her book. The conversation is lively and people share ideas freely, even if they don’t agree. Each salon has attracted a different crowd–many of whom wouldn’t have otherwise met–who become fast friends by the end of the evening.

I’ve noticed something else, too. In the days after the folding chairs are put away and the leftovers are eaten, I’m fired up. My work flows easier and I’m filled with ideas. I even pulled out my longstanding fiction work-in-progress and actually made some progress.

Jean Maginnis, founder and executive director of the Maine Center for Creativity in Portland, Maine, isn’t surprised by that. She says that many people who have achieved breakthrough accomplishments have a common denominator: They also engaged in creative expression, such as writing, painting, performing, or some other arts-related endeavor. Her organization worked with the University of Southern Maine to develop its curriculum that helps students build their own creative practices to improve their workplace performance and creativity.

“When you think about it, if you wanted to build your upper body, you’d do specific exercises. When you develop a practice of something, it gets stronger. When the micro does it, the macro gets affected by it, too,” she says.

In 2007, Noah Scalin felt “stuck” in his career as a commercial artist, running Another Limited Rebellion in Richmond, Virginia, when he says he had a random thought: I should create a skull a day. So, for a year, he drew skulls and also made them using everything from keyboard components to chopped onions.

It wasn’t easy, and at times he says he felt over his head. But his best work came during the second half of the project when it got hard to think of new ideas, he says. It taught him about how the process of creativity works.