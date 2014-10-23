The Cluttered Closet That Launched A $25 Million Business

It started with old video games. It was the late 1990s, and former New York labor attorney Linda Lightman was helping her kids clean out their growing collection. The video game store was offering just $5 for titles that originally sold for $50, so Lightman’s son told his mom about this “thing called eBay,” a relatively new auction site.

“We listed a few games to see what would happen, and they sold for close to retail,” says Lightman. “I was hooked.”

When the games were gone, Lightman started looking for other things to sell. A self-professed shopaholic, she often brought her designer clothes to a local consignment store to make room for new. At the time, eBay sellers were largely in categories such as antiques, collectibles and electronics, but Lightman decided to give apparel a try. A fashion lover, she took time to photograph her clothing and write descriptions that helped shoppers envision themselves in her garments. Using the eBay ID ‘Linda’s Stuff,’ she quickly became a favorite seller.

“No one was doing this at the time,” says Lightman. Soon friends asked Lightman to sell their stuff, and through word of mouth and baby steps “Linda’s Stuff” became a full-fledged business in 2001, specializing in high-end clothing and accessories.

In the beginning, Lightman wore all of the hats, photographing merchandise, writing copy, listing items, shipping sales and answering questions. As she grew, the first thing she did was to hire a photographer. By 2006, 20 employees were helping her with all aspects of the business that was being run out of her house. That year Linda’s Stuff moved into a 5,000-square-foot office space, and every two years since then, the company has about doubled in sales, staff, and the size of its surroundings.

Today Lightman employs 110 people, operating out of a 72,000-square-foot Philadelphia-suburb warehouse. The largest consignment seller of clothing and shoes in the world, Linda’s Stuff had gross sales of $25 million in 2013, and currently has an inventory of more than 140,000 items for sale, ranging in price from a $12 cocktail ring to a $34,999 Karl Lagerfeld sable coat.

Lightman believes she has been successful because she pays attention to the details. Employees are trained on numerous aspects of fashion so customer service reps can answer question and writers can create detailed descriptions. Eight professional authenticators verify that the designer merchandise is real. Traditional brick-and-mortar services are offered online, including personal shopping. And 25 full-time photographers shoot the pictures that Lightman calls the key to sales. “We’re always trying to make our pictures better,” she says. “When you’re buying online, the picture sells item.”