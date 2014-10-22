A Young Band Makes A Music Video Out Of A BuzzFeed Listicle

Los Angeles music prodigies and brothers Mikaiah and Anaiah Lei, collectively known as The Bots , are serving up a little tech-infused spoof with their new single, All I Really Want, from their new album Pink Palms.





The video is a scroll of a mock BuzzFeed thread–renamed BotsFeed–that matches silly GIFs to song lyrics, with interspersed Bots performance footage filmed by friends. The result is an engaging social commentary.

“I always read ‘listicles’–articles that are lists,” says Anaiah, 17.

“So we thought poking fun at a popular website might be something clever,” adds Mikaiah, 21.

(L-R) Mikaiah and Anaiah Lei Photo: Rebecca Smeyne

The video concept grew from the brothers’ collaboration with New York music company, Fader Label, and Cornerstone Agency’s Madison Bullard and Jon Majer. The brothers helped select the GIFs and Cornerstone crafted the video using a BuzzFeed community post as a template.

“When it came back to us, we were like, ‘Wow!’ “ says Mikaiah.

The brothers grew up in Los Angeles in a multicultural family: mom is from the Caribbean island of St. Lucia, and dad is from Taiwan. Cultivating a mixture of garage/punk and blues–Mikaiah on guitar, bass, and lead vocals; Anaiah on drums and background vocals–they self-released their first album six years ago and have toured internationally. Pink Palms is their first full-length album for Fader.