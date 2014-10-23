Why The Office Bully Is Getting Promoted

You may have thought you’d escaped bullying when you traded the school yard for the office, but according to the Workplace Bullying Institute , 27% of Americans are still experiencing bullying in the workplace.

Instead of being shoved in a locker or having your head dunked in the toilet, workplace bullying is non-physical, yet still as emotionally harmful. The Workplace Bullying Institute defines workplace bullying as any form of verbal abuse, job sabotage, intimidation, or humiliation.

Beverly Younger, associate professor at the University of Southern California’s School of Social Work says although workplace bullying is common, it’s still overlooked in many workplaces. And even though it’s been going on for decades, the term workplace bullying didn’t begin to appear in the business context until the late 1990s and has only recently begun emerging as a hot-button issue as more and more companies are recognizing the negative implications of bullying on productivity and team morale.

Younger says workplace bullying can have devastating consequences on both individuals and businesses. “Targets of bullying often feel anxious, stressed, they have lower self-esteem, less self-efficacy, and they may consider leaving their position,” she says.

She speaks of one case of workplace bullying she observed in which a female regional manager commonly used insults and sarcasm when leading interdisciplinary teams. Even though the manager had no formal power over the individuals in the group, her bullying tactics had a devastating effect on the motivation of workers. “Teams would stop talking. People would get up and leave,” says Younger.

Although the impact of bullying on morale and productivity are clear, research shows that despite this bad behavior, bullies are still getting ahead. A recent study published in the Journal of Managerial Psychology found workplace bullies regularly receive positive evaluations from supervisors and achieve high levels of career success.

Researchers concluded the social ability and political savvy of bullies means they’re able to exercise abuse strategically against coworkers yet still be well liked among those in higher ranks. One of the reasons bullies are able to get ahead, says Younger, is that much of their abuse goes unreported.