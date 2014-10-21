Now You Can Book A Hotel Room Through Yelp

With this new collaboration, Yelpers can search for a hotel, read its Yelp reviews, and then use a new “Reserve a Room” feature. According to Hipmunk and Yelp, tens of thousands of U.S. hotels will have this option available.

The move continues Yelp’s evolution into a full-service site, allowing it to profit off of users who once read reviews and then went elsewhere to make a purchase. “Our goal is to make it easy to book appointments and other services directly through Yelp,” Mike Ghaffary, VP business and corporate development at Yelp said in a statement.

Last year, Yelp integrated food delivery services Eat24 and delivery.com into their website and app, which allowed users to order delivery or takeout through Yelp. In April, Yelp added the ability to book spa and salon appointments without leaving the site or app. This latest upgrade includes hotel booking, as well as more food delivery options (through partnerships with EatStreet, ChowNow, and Ordr.in) and winery reservations. As was noted when the company was named one of Fast Company‘s 50 Most Innovative Companies this year, these changes allow Yelp to move in on related services like Seamless and Delivery.com, and stay ahead of competitors like OpenTable to Foursquare that are increasingly focused on Yelp-like localism.

h/t Mashable