Want To Learn, Remember, And Create Better? Science Says Dick Around A Bit More

From an early age, students are taught a series of study skills to enhance learning. Teachers extol the virtues of highlighters and flash cards, memorization and dogged concentration. They encourage kids to get the word done, even if that means staying up all night. Anything less and you’re a slacker. In his new book, How We Learn: The Surprising Truth About When, Where, And Why It Happens, New York Times science reporter Benedict Carey argues that much of what we’re taught about learning can inhibit, rather than promote, memory retention, creative thinking and problem solving. When it comes to hitting the books, it’s the counter-intuitive strategies that are truly helpful.

Free Your Inner Slacker

To learn better, you’ve first got to ditch many of your assumptions about what it means to be a “good” student. “You need to let go of the idea that learning is weight lifting,” says Carey. “The brain is a quirky learning machine that doesn’t take orders as well as we think it should.” This means that holing yourself in a cubicle for hours on end–essentially shouting at your brain like a drill sergeant–will eventually backfire. “You can only push yourself so far. After that, you’re using a lot of your effort just to sit still.” Carey became a much better student when he let the line between study and daily living blur. He took frequent breaks, changed his study environment often, and purposefully walked away from dense material. He started slacking off. “I learned not to close myself off to the rest of my life,” he says. At which point, he began doing very well in school.

Dare to (Day) Dream

In his book, Carey outlines three mental states: high concentration, utter lack of focus and semi-conscious attention. It’s here, in the realm of semi-conscious mind wandering, that daydreaming occurs. “It’s a more diffuse state of thinking,” Carey says. “It’s when you’re walking around and thinking about a problem, but not focusing hard on it.” The brain most easily falls into this state during activities that allow you to keep a problem on the radar but also let the outside world filter in. Taking an afternoon walk or sitting at a café, casually listening to music and conversation, are perfect day-dreaming activities. “Your brain is experimenting with new details,” like sights and sounds. Since you’re already (albeit loosely) thinking about the problem at hand, this new stimuli will inform and interact with those thoughts in a way that can help you see the problem in a new light.

Drive Yourself to Distraction

Distraction is the best tactic when you’re struggling to untie a single cognitive or creative knot. When we face a seemingly intractable problem, we tend to rehash the same problem-solving approaches over and over. “All your attempts are variations on the initial assumption,” Carey says. Take the “Ah Ha!” puzzle. In a study, people were given the word “sequence” but with a space marker in place of the “e.”