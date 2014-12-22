How Human-Centered Design Can Improve Financial Inclusion

Mobile financial services like M-Pesa are often cited as the solution to financial exclusion. The runaway success of the Kenyan-built money transfer service has inspired hundreds of imitators around the world, and led to predictions that we might soon see the 2.5 billion people who are “unbanked” join the formal financial system.

Well, not yet. The reality of many of these mobile services is less happy than you might hope according to a new report from the Consultative Group to Assist the Poor (CGAP), a Washington D.C. group that specializes in financial exclusion. It says many services launched in the wake of M-Pesa have “stagnated from lack of use,” with inactivity rates as high as “80 or even 90 percent” in some cases.





The reason isn’t that the services are bad or don’t work properly, it says. It’s something more subtle. It’s that they weren’t designed with humans in mind, specifically poor humans in particular markets. “For the most part, providers weren’t launching products or services based on well-defined insights about clients in their market,” says the report. “A good number of providers were going to market with one-size fits-all mobile money solutions that customers struggled to understand and to use.”

To correct this problem, CGAP advocates a “human centered design” approach that’s now conventional wisdom in many industries, but still apparently foreign to finance. The report argues that “talking in depth to target customers,” and observing how real people use money in their lives, would help fine-tune the services and make them more attractive.

CGAP offers some observations and advice based on its own research and collaboration with design groups like IDEO and frog. Here’s a taster:





To you or I “saving” might mean putting money in the bank for some unforeseen purpose. To the unbanked, it may mean putting money away for a particular goal, spending responsibly (Brazil), or paying steep fees for a “susu” to come collect money each week (Ghana).

In places where systems of recourse are limited, people worry about being scammed by service providers like banks. Therefore, they’re more likely to trust other people like themselves. Says the report: “Although people are acutely aware of the shortcomings of informal services, like savings groups, they are more tolerant of them. One reason is that they know who to confront if something goes wrong. They don’t feel nearly as comfortable doing that with formal organizations.”