6 Lovely Vacation Homes For Dogs That Will Make You Wish You Were A Dog

Pets these days have probiotics, fitness trackers, spas, and careers. So it cannot possibly surprise you that they also have luxury vacation options.
In honor of Pet Week, DogVacay, a marketplace for dog sitters, dug up the most elaborate of its more than 20,000 hosts’ doggie accommodations. After dropping Fido off at one of these homes, you might wonder if they’ll take humans, too.
1. Chequamegon Bay, Northern Wisconsin
Location: Washburn, WI
Price: $30 per night
Drool Factor: “Each Vacay day for your pup includes walks around our neighborhood, local trails, and parks, and along the shores of Lake Superior (weather permitting your pup may even be able to go for a nice refreshing swim).”
2. The Malibu Retreat
Location: Malibu, CA
Price: $45 per night
Drool Factor: 12 acres of private land, plus “multiple bowls of fresh, filtered water at all times.” Optional face-time video sessions with mom and dad (because let’s face it, you’re probably the kind of people who treat their dog like a child).
3. Wiggle Butts Bed & Barkfast
Location: Orlando, FL
Price: $30 per night
Extras: “Long walks at dusk,” “spreading out on the cool tile after some fun in the sun,” “belly rubs for days.”
4. Mountain Tails
Location: Bend, Oregon
Price: $38 per night
Drool Factor: “Every day the hike will be tailor-made for your dog’s physical capabilities. We will have a picnic in the mountains before returning home. Each hike will be in only the most beautiful parts of the back country along single-track trails.”
5. Aloha Dog Retreat
Location: Pahoa, Hawaii
Price: $35 per night
Drool Factor: A 26-acre yard.
6. Crater Lake K9 Care
Location: Prospect, OR
Price: $35 per night
Drool Factor: Play near (hopefully not with) cute farm animals, visit Crater Lake National Park.