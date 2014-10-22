6 Lovely Vacation Homes For Dogs That Will Make You Wish You Were A Dog

Pets these days have probiotics , fitness trackers, spas, and careers . So it cannot possibly surprise you that they also have luxury vacation options.

In honor of Pet Week, DogVacay, a marketplace for dog sitters, dug up the most elaborate of its more than 20,000 hosts’ doggie accommodations. After dropping Fido off at one of these homes, you might wonder if they’ll take humans, too.





Location: Washburn, WI

Price: $30 per night

Drool Factor: “Each Vacay day for your pup includes walks around our neighborhood, local trails, and parks, and along the shores of Lake Superior (weather permitting your pup may even be able to go for a nice refreshing swim).”





Location: Malibu, CA

Price: $45 per night

Drool Factor: 12 acres of private land, plus “multiple bowls of fresh, filtered water at all times.” Optional face-time video sessions with mom and dad (because let’s face it, you’re probably the kind of people who treat their dog like a child).





Location: Orlando, FL

Price: $30 per night

Extras: “Long walks at dusk,” “spreading out on the cool tile after some fun in the sun,” “belly rubs for days.”





Location: Bend, Oregon

Price: $38 per night

Drool Factor: “Every day the hike will be tailor-made for your dog’s physical capabilities. We will have a picnic in the mountains before returning home. Each hike will be in only the most beautiful parts of the back country along single-track trails.”





Location: Pahoa, Hawaii

Price: $35 per night

Drool Factor: A 26-acre yard.