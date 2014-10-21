Infographic: A Fairly Comprehensive Guide To All Known Monsters You Can Be For Halloween

For many, Halloween is a time of anxiety. Not because some maniac is picking off horny twenty-somethings in your area one by one and you could be next–that almost never happens–but because of costume distress. Choosing what to wear on Halloween is at least as difficult as choosing a birthday gift for someone you haven’t seen in a while, only your Halloween costume is a gift you give to the whole world. Sure, there are the go-to options: ghost, librarian, haunted Wes Anderson character. But just like with presents, people appreciate the effort when there’s a little more thought put into it, and a lot more flair. Fortunately, a new infographic has a ton of non-tradional options to help us all move beyond the basics in our time of need.