Infographic: A Fairly Comprehensive Guide To All Known Monsters You Can Be For Halloween

For many, Halloween is a time of anxiety. Not because some maniac is picking off horny twenty-somethings in your area one by one and you could be next–that almost never happens–but because of costume distress. Choosing what to wear on Halloween is at least as difficult as choosing a birthday gift for someone you haven’t seen in a while, only your Halloween costume is a gift you give to the whole world. Sure, there are the go-to options: ghost, librarian, haunted Wes Anderson character. But just like with presents, people appreciate the effort when there’s a little more thought put into it, and a lot more flair. Fortunately, a new infographic has a ton of non-tradional options to help us all move beyond the basics in our time of need.
Created by U.K.-based agency Big Group, the Halloween Horrors chart offers up a ton of esoteric costume ideas like so many pieces of candy inside an enormous bowl. The team tore through international folklore and mythology to put together a taxonomy of creatures, spirits, specters, and spooks that cover the whole spectrum of the monster-verse. Each monster falls into subcategories like Aquatic, Reanimated, and Extraterrestrial. There’s even a grouping called Cryptid, which denotes “a creature or plant whose existence has been suggested but has not been discovered or documented by the scientific community,” according to Wikipedia. While it’s a relief that the infographic skips over most specific movie monsters (Freddy Kreuger is not in the house), it’s kind of funny to see figures clearly meant to be Jason Voorhies, Hannibal Lecter, and Pinhead from Hellraiser given descriptive names due to copyright laws. Find out their alternate names below while you peruse fro last-minute Halloween wear.
[h/t to Visual.ly]