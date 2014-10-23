A Look At The Twitter #Music Website That Never Launched

Twitter’s introduction of the “ Audio Card ” last week makes it easy to forget that Twitter #Music was at one time a separate app, and the company’s cornerstone attempt to harness one of its most consistently popular topics of conversation: music.

The #Music app was iced last April. But the app was part of a broader strategy that included a website which was never publicly released.

These internal prototypes, provided to Co.Labs by people involved in their creation, offer a peek at what could have been.





The idea was to pull in all types of content relating to artists, including tweets, Vines, audio, and videos. Users visiting the site would have initially seen streams of general trending music data. They also would have been been able to select popular genres or search for specific artists.

The website also featured artist profiles which would have collected relevant music data around the artist that fans were sharing.





Stephen Phillips, the former head of Twitter Music, worked with design studio Twofold to build the prototypes and pitch them to Twitter executives.

In an early description of the project, Twofold said: “Our concept centered around using large, bold imagery to further personalize the artist page while presenting the content in an organic, yet structured layout that flowed like a stream as the user scrolls.”