CNN, Cartoon Network, And More Go Dark For DIsh Network Subscribers

As part of a contract dispute, seven Turner Broadcasting channels, including CNN, have been yanked from Dish Network as of early Tuesday morning. So if you’re a Dish subscriber who craves relentless Ebola coverage that’s a touch on the hysterical side, it looks like you’ll have to get your fix somewhere more nuanced .

According to Variety, Boomerang, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, CNN, CNN en Español, HLN, truTV, and Turner Classic Movies have been dropped from the lineup; TBS and TNT, Turner’s two other big draws, are unaffected.

As is true of most cable disputes, each side is pointing a finger at the other. On Dish’s standalone website (because of course there’s a website), DishStandsForYou.com, the company argues that “Turner is making unreasonable financial demands, and they have refused to extend the overall agreement. We are working around the clock to reach a fair and reasonable agreement with Turner.” Meanwhile on Turner’s SaveMyShows.com, there is a big, bold headline that reads “Dish dropped your favorite shows.”

If the whole thing strikes you–the paying Dish subscriber–as petty and annoying, well, you most certainly aren’t alone. The monolithic cable industry can’t crumble fast enough.