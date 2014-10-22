Can Better Design Stop Ebola? How Creative Minds Can Help

On just one day’s notice, almost 200 people crowded an auditorium at Columbia University’s engineering school on a Thursday evening in early October. Engineers, designers, and public health researchers were there to learn and brainstorm , and do so quickly. Every week has meant hundreds of new cases of Ebola in West Africa. Soon, that number could be thousands.

There are clearly no simple fixes to the Ebola outbreak. At a very basic level more money, gear and equipment, and medical workers are needed, and at the most high-tech, drug companies are now racing to test potential treatments and vaccines. But lower-level innovation is also in order–the kinds of simple design and engineering ideas that can make inroads quickly.

“The emphasis was on low-cost and quick. Don’t come up with a five-year research proposal,” says Columbia’s engineering school dean Mary Boyce.

A Columbia University team has created a chlorine spray that is stickier and colorful, so it’s easy to spot missed areas.

Columbia isn’t the only institution interested in applying design thinking to the health and humanitarian disaster. On October 9, USAID, partnered with the innovation platform OpenIDEO, the CDC, the Department of Defense and the White House, announced its sixth in a series of “grand challenges for development” focused on crowdsourcing ideas for better tools to fight the virus. Anyone can contribute to the brainstorm, and the government hopes to begin funding the strongest ideas in a more formal challenge competition “in a matter of weeks.”

In reality, the need for new ideas at this late stage reflects how little attention the world had previously paid to Ebola and other emerging disease threats. It’s a bit similar to BP’s Deepwater Horizon oil spill, a time when researchers, companies, and regulators rushed to crowdsource better oil spill containment and cleanup technologies only once in the midst of disaster. Personal protective equipment is technology that hasn’t changed in a long time. (Tyvek hazmat suit maker DuPont’s stock spiked in late September and early October on the wave of news of the worsening Ebola threat.)

Another Columbia University solution for better chlorine decontamination: Make it a foam. Courtesy Ponisseril Somasundaran and Partha Patra/Columbia Engineering

The ideas so far have run the gamut from simple to elaborate to dubious.

On the OpenIDEO platform, one user suggests adapting existing car wash technology to aid in decontamination and another setting up sealed-off “concrete canvas” medical tents, which can be erected in 24 hours. Or why not have doctors treat patients through arm ports, while sealed inside ATVs? One far more simple entry suggests a duct tape removal “tab” to make taking gloves off easier.