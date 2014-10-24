In A Flood, This Amphibious House Starts To Float

Thanks to climate change, some of the world’s rainiest places are likely to get rainier–and more likely to flood. In the U.K., where intense rainfall led to floods that caused over $1.5 billion in damages last year, architects have come up with an answer: An amphibious house that starts to float when water levels rise.

Built on a small island in the Thames River, the house was designed to replace a family home originally built on stilts. Because of rising flood levels, the house wasn’t high enough–but because it happened to be in a conservation area with special regulations, it wasn’t possible to build something taller. Getting permits for a floating house wasn’t possible, either. Instead, the architects found a solution in the middle.

The three-story house, made from lightweight timber, sits on a floating concrete hull. When the river floods, the house is designed to rise up in its dock, held in place by guideposts at each side. Here’s a clip of it in action:

Construction finished this month, just in time for another season of heavy rains.

The house wasn’t easy to build. Ironically, part of the problem was the terrible weather.

“Water is by far the biggest enemy of the construction industry,” says Ruth Deans from Baca Architects, the firm that designed the house. “Inclement weather often slows down building work, but in our case as the U.K. experience one of its worst winters in memory, it completely halted all progress.”

Building an amphibious house–especially on an island, where everything has to be transported by boat–was also difficult. “It was by far the hardest site our firm has ever faced,” Deans says. “As the house weighs the equivalent of 170 cars, lifting it was a particularly unique challenge.”