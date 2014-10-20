Today in Tabs: The Gift of Garb

S am Biddle , despite dressing exclusively in Tryhard for Men, has been on a pretty good streak lately. He did a job on Blake Lively ’s rose-tinted view of slavery : “Think of how great it would be if we could treat history like a buffet and just pick out nice parts? The chic tailoring of SS uniforms, the athleticism of Roman bloodsport, the loyalty of feudalism.” Then he managed to troll both gamergate and Joel Johnson with one tweet advocating the return of bullying. Well done. And now that we’re being forced (why? I don’t know!?) to contemplate whatever “gamergate” is supposed to be, Sam is also pointing out that it’s been co-opted by a bunch of reactionary nobodies who don’t care about gaming and never did. And Sam isn’t the only one pointing out that “gamergate” is a new brand for the same old gang of misogynists, MRAs, and right-wing douchebags . Amanda Marcotte pointed out that even the “acceptable” face of gamer gate—“it’s about ethics in journalism”— is utter nonsense . I ignored gamergate for a long time because it is literally nothing but the same old gang of jackholes using a new hashtag, and therefore not worth noticing. Now let’s all go back to not noticing it.

I went to Yale. You mean Yale dot com. — KinjaLover420 (@thirsty_rando) October 19, 2014

I said “douchebag” in the previous graf and I’d like to draw your attention to this fine explication of the word and its proper uses by Michael Mark Cohen.

Rioting libertarian teens failed to sufficiently destroy Keene, NH this weekend. We can only hope they try again soon.

In The New Inquiry, Janani Balasubramanian reinvents the semiotic essay as a list of sentences that have no obvious meaning or relationship with one another. Just kidding, that’s the traditional form of the semiotic essay. Anyway this one’s about blow jobs.

Egg for Beginners: It seems that even some long-time Tabs readers were not aware that I call Marc Andreesen “Egg” because he is actually a living egg IRL:



Humpty Dumpty sat on the board of numerous startups Humpty Dumpty sat on the board of numerous startups

It began as a joke, but at this point I have to struggle to remember his real name. Kevin Roose talked to him for NYMag, not, apparently, for any particular reason other than Egg likes to hear himself talk. He does the expected—promotes Lean In, describes Silicon Valley’s blatant cronyism as an “interesting” critique of “the meritocratic ideal,” then later criticizes the cronyism of taxi regulations when they interfere with Uber. He’s less wrong and oblivious when he gets into what democracy is good for and what happened to the middle class, but you would still be better off spending your time reading virtually anyone else’s opinions, and Kevin Roose would be better off talking to people who don’t already have a several hundred million dollar megaphone.

Cliven Bundy talks to his black friend. “It’s almost like black folks think white folks owe them something.” Literally unsatirizable.