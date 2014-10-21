Watch This Mesmerizing Machine Draw Sound, Then Wear It On A Scarf

This is what sound looks like. Roos Meerman , a designer based in the Netherlands, focuses his efforts on creating machines controlled by natural phenomena. His latest project, Canorgraphy, can draw sound using pens and the vibration caused by speakers to create abstract, blue and purple dotted patterns on paper or textile.

The process itself is a hypnotic dance of dangling pens on paper, spinning and circling independently according to the beat.*

Watch it for yourself:

Here’s how Meerman describes the project on his website:

Speakers set a membrane in motion. The code, or sound, which enters the machine, is converted analogue into a pattern because it causes a pen, attached to the machine with wire, to dance on the fabric or paper. The resulting pattern is a combination of rhythm, vibrations and gravity.

Meerman uses this machine to make uniquely patterned scarves, and they may be the most elegant piece of music you can wear. Buy one from his website.

Updated: The scarves sell for around $100 (80 euros).

*Mysteriously, for a video about sound, there is no sound.