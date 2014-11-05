From Goons To Geeks: Is The NHL Losing Its Tough-Guy Identity?

The NHL was the last great American pro sport to be disrupted by statistical analysis. The stat-obsessives have long ruled baseball, fantasy football has essentially turned NFL players into identity-less line items, and ESPN and MIT have been holding entire conferences about NBA stats since 2001. But it was only recently that NHL teams made public shifts to “detailed analytics” by hiring bloggers, tech gurus, and other assorted stat geeks.

At the same time, they’re trimming their rosters of pugilists and intimidators–figures that will always have an outsized place in fans’ hearts. With the 2014-2015 season barely begun, the question becomes: Is the NHL simply rushing to catch up to its pro sports brethren, or is the toughest game on ice facing an identity crisis?

“It is an all-too-easy narrative which is not true,” counters Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant General Manager Kyle Dubas, a 28-year-old wunderkind who became something of the poster boy for the stats movement when he was hired by the Leafs this summer. “All forms of business change. This is just life running its normal course. Sports, especially, go through many different eras and new developments.”

Dubas has been ahead of the curve for awhile: He began working for his hometown Ontario Hockey League team (the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds) at the age of 14, and became the youngest NHL Player’s Association-certified player agent when he was still fresh from high school graduation. He served three years as the Greyhounds’ GM prior to joining the Leafs–is seen as a new breed of hockey thinker, a guy who cherishes Corsi ratings (tracking how much a team attempts to shoot vs. how many attempts they give up and how long they possess the puck) and Fenwick ratings (which is similar to Corsi, but does not count blocked shots).

Dubas’s hiring came on the heels of the Edmonton Oilers hiring a hockey blogger named Tyler Dellow–who was one of the loudest pro-analytics voices in the hockey blogosphere through his site mc79hockey.com (since shut down)–as a consultant as they explore more detailed stats analysis. Are we seeing the Moneyball-ing of the NHL?

“It is and it isn’t,” offers Greg Wyshynski, the lead editor of Yahoo’s “Puck Daddy” blog and a co-host of the Marek vs. Wyshynski podcast. “Essentially Moneyball for me has always been the idea that you’re going on the cheap and you’re trying to compete with the big boys. With hockey it’s not necessarily that. Overall, I think the big difference is that baseball analytics are inherently individual, and in hockey there’s an argument to be made that team analytics are where it’s at.”