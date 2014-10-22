How To Be A More Authentic And Confident Leader

Many articles about Leadership focus on being confident. You want to show people that you know where you’re going and that they should follow you there.

But the situation is more complicated, argues Stewart Friedman, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. In his new book Leading the Life You Want: Skills for Integrating Work and Life, he explores the idea that truly winning people over “starts with knowing what you care about, and then being able to express that in ways other people can relate to,” he says.

You tell stories of your past, and stories of your future. “The really hard part is the first piece–looking inside and doing that pretty regularly to identify what you stand for and where you’re trying to take yourself and the world.”

Such authenticity isn’t about bluster. Instead, “you want to convey to people that you’ve struggled and you’ve emerged. That’s something they’re experiencing too.”

So how can you become a more authentic leader?

“Acting with a sense of authenticity means being yourself wherever you are,” Friedman says. He suggests thinking of your life in terms of four identities. There is work, family, community, and self. Write down what motivates you and what matters to you in these four spheres. What do you spend your time on? Why do you do what you do?

The point is not to create a perfect overlap. “Of course you’re going to act differently. You’re going to dress differently,” Friedman says. More importantly, when we’re talking about leadership, “Whatever it is you’re doing, it has to work for the other person too.” Perhaps what motivates your personal and community life is your religious faith. That’s great, but it doesn’t mean you should proselytize at work.