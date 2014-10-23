Fueling A Passion for Reading

In 2002 I was looking for a place to volunteer, so I started making a list of what I might like to do to give back. That’s when Bess the Book Bus came to mind. When I hit the road I didn’t know exactly where I was going or who I was going to serve, but I started in hospitals and medical clinics. I was thinking places where people wouldn’t have access to or money for books.

Where did the name “Bess the Book Bus” come from?

Bess the Book Bus is named after my nana whose name was Elizabeth. My cousin would try to call her Nana Bess but he couldn’t say Bess as a two-year old. So he would call her Nana Bus. She was someone in my life that was really influential in making me a reader, as she would always take me to the library around the corner, or down to the general store that would have a rack of Golden Books.

Why did you want a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Bess the Book Bus?

My first van had a lot of trouble on the road and it was a big problem. When CITGO, one of my partners, asked me what kind of van I wanted, I knew it had to be the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. It is truly the only vehicle that does everything I need it to do. It has great gas mileage, it’s attractive looking, and interior-wise it’s so easy to convert. CITGO then helped me connect with Mercedes-Benz, who donated a brand new, fully upfitted Sprinter van.

Tell us about the upfit and how you personalized your bus.