Sleater-Kinney Reunite, Offer Taste Of Their New Album Featuring Miranda July





After an eight-year absence, during which guitarist Carrie Brownstein has blown up as an Emmy-nominated comedian and screenwriter, the legendary punk rock spark plugs have reunited. Word about a Sleater-Kinney reunion began to spread over this past weekend when a career-summarizing box set Start Together arrived with a 7″ vinyl labeled “1/20/15″ containing what sounded like a new song. The mystery date, which falls on Tuesday, aka New Music Release Day, had fans champing at the bit for news of a reunion album. Now the word is out. That date will in fact see the arrival of new album No Cities To Love, a tour is forthcoming, and that vinyl song, “Bury Our Friends” has a lyric video.





Beyond just the joy of hearing Corin Tucker’s vocals as breathless as ever, riding on a roller coaster of a beat, the new video features a masked appearance from the band’s simpatico peer Miranda July, lurching around in a weird, vaguely neanderthal-ish mask. (Did they let her know they wanted her in the video via her messenger app, “Somebody”?) Feel free to watch and listen over and over until January 20 rolls around, a date no longer shrouded in mystery, but steeped in sky-high rock expectations.

[h/t to Fader]