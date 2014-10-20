Spotify Reveals Family Plan For Up To Five Premium Accounts

Spotify is shaking up its traditional tiered pricing structure with a new family plan , which lets up to five members listen to music on whatever device they want at the same time. According to a statement from chief content officer Ken Parks, “This is one of the most asked for features from our audience.”

Previously, premium account users had to pay $10 per account. Although an official rollout date was not set, soon, Spotify households can pay $14.99 for two users, $19.99 for three users, $24.99 for four users, or $29.99 for five users. Now, if you’re worried that your kids will feel weirded out by your secret library of expertly curated Toto playlists, don’t fret: Thankfully, each premium account is kept separate.

Spotify’s new model isn’t so dissimilar from Rdio’s family plan, which has been in place since June 2013. More recently, though, Spotify has drawn the ire of critics like Thom Yorke, who feel its streaming subscription rates cheapens their work, and puts artists at a financial disadvantage. Maybe if families start streaming four albums at once, revenue streams to artists might pick up, too.

[h/t: The Next Web]