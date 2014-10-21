Is Your Pet Ready For The Office?

It’s true: Man’s best friend is also man’s best co-worker. More offices across the U.S. are encouraging employees to bring their pets to work. But before you open the office doors to four-legged employees, there are a few things to keep in mind in order to ensure your pet-friendly workspace is functional for both human and non-human employees.

Jennifer Fearing, California State Director of the Humane Society of the United States and co-author of Dogs at Work: A Practical Guide to Creating Dog-Friendly Workplaces says the biggest mistake companies make when allowing pets in the office is doing so informally. This often happens when a manager or owner decides to begin bringing their dog to work and casually other staff members start showing up at the office with their own furry companions. Fearing says any successful pet-friendly office begins with a policy that is developed deliberately and with input from all employees–pet owners and non-pet owners alike.

At IT company, Softchoice, each dog-friendly office is equipped with a committee called the Dog Owners Group (DOG) who set out the rules and regulations around dog ownership in the office. Robbie Eddison, assessment services supervisor and cochair of Softchoice’s Toronto office DOG committee says the committee is the foundation of the success of the company’s dog-friendly policy. Softchoice is one of the longest-running dog-friendly companies, having first opened its doors to dogs 25 years ago. Today, nearly 60 canines show up for work daily at the company’s Toronto office.

Before coming to the office, Softchoice employees fill out a form stating they want to bring their dog to work, including information about the dog’s breed, gender, age, whether they’ve been fixed or had obedience training and the date of their last shots. Once the application is accepted, the employee and their dog are invited to an introductory meeting with members of the DOG.

Guidelines on dog behavior are reiterated and the new recruit is introduced to other office dogs to see how they interact. Once the dog and its owner have completed the introductory session the employee is issued a certificate to post at their desk. “It’s like a Softchoice dog license,” says Eddison.

Fearing says one of the biggest concerns employees often have about working in a dog-friendly environment is the enforcement of rules. For Softchoice, having a committee to deal with any issues that may arise because of the dogs is a great way to mitigate conflict. Policies are made public on the company’s internal site and employees are encouraged to use the anonymous feedback channel to post any concerns or complaints they have about any particular dogs.

Your dog may be well-behaved at home, but is he ready for a day at the office? Fearing and Eddison provided a few tips on how to prepare Fido for his new office role: