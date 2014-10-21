How To Discover Your Individual Communication Style

We all have our own communication style, and most of us have strength in more than one area.

Knowing how your strengths–and challenges–stack up gives you insight and an awareness to guide you in having more successful conversations.

When those who work together understand their own and each others’ strengths, they bring out the best in each other and take more risks, respecting individual differences and developing a stronger team where innovation and productivity flourish.

There is a deep connection between learning styles and communication styles; use this inventory to gain insight into the processing strengths that drive your own personal communication style:

Your preferred learning style is interpersonal if you agree with the following:

It is important for me to get my thoughts and feelings out in the open.

Others seek me out for counsel or advice.

I am intrigued by emotional dynamics in interpersonal relationships.

A coworker communicating with you might ask you, “What do you know about our customer in terms of what really matters to them?”

If you are interpersonally driven, then you are tuned into human relationships. You intuitively understand the feelings, motivations, and goals of others. Your understanding of the customer is rooted in the emotional connections you develop.