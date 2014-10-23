How A Booze-Soaked Tradition Bonds Employees At This Well-Lubricated Startup

Back in 2012, when Bespoke Post was just a startup with handful of people, it began as many new businesses do: with conversations around beer. The gang met for a weekly happy hour at Lolita Bar on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, which offered pints of better-than-average brews for $3. (The bar has since gone out of business.) Like at a lot of companies founded by young folks–like a lot of companies, period–booze found its way into Bespoke Post’s DNA early.

Then, in the summer of 2013, the drinking took a curious twist. It might have had to do with the fact that Bespoke Post, which sends men monthly boxes of various products each month (new fashion, grooming supplies, or food) had recently begun to send cocktail kits to their customers. Or it may have just grown out of a spontaneous flight of fancy on the part of Rishi Prabhu, the company’s founder.

“We wanted to give the interns a fun way to contribute,” he says. “We were like, ‘Why don’t you each make a cocktail?’” (The interns were all over 21.)

The tradition began modestly. The first intern simply stirred together some Don Julio, soda, and lime. “That was all it was,” says Prabhu. But everyone had a good time–a better time, even, than at a happy hour where others were the servers and mixologists. Soon a second intern made a cocktail. Then a third. The summer ended, the interns went home, and no one thought much more of it for a little while.

Then, in October of 2013, Bespoke Post hired Amber Luan to help with operations and merchandising for the brand. Remembering how fun it was with the interns, Prabhu asked Luan if she would make a cocktail for the office, somewhere around the two-week mark of her employment.

Recalls Luan: “I was just starting the job, and I was anxious about that. It was a new group of people I haven’t met, and I was like, ‘Shoot! They’re gonna judge me from my cocktail!’” Perhaps having a bit of fun, Prabhu and the others did nothing to make the task less intimidating. “They told me things like, ‘You have to blow us out of the water,’” recalls Luan. Lest she think it was just a joke, they started teasing her: “When’s the cocktail? When’s the cocktail?”

Luan finally bit the bullet (or Bulleit if you prefer). She scoured the Internet for ideas, and finally set to work. That Friday, she presented the cocktail to the group. “I was freaking out,” she recalls. “I didn’t want the ice to melt. I had to plan out the timing of everything.” It was starting to look like her cocktail might be a disaster.