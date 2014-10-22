The Next Data Goldmine: Paper

Data analysis is a runaway growth field these days–which is all fine and good when the data’s digital to begin with. But what about when it’s in paper form?

The Veteran’s Administration has something over 600,000 outstanding cases, for instance. Those cases must be processed into data for qualified personnel to make decisions about patients, and a lot of the delays in processing are logistical–like different descriptions of medical issues that have to be reconciled.

Captricity has built a service to convert that mountain of paperwork into digital data that is ripe for analysis. The company ingests the paperwork using a combination of algorithm-powered image engines and crowdsourced manual image processing via Mechanical Turk, a cheap Internet-sourced labor service owned by Amazon.

Mechanical Turks manually process form fields, then feed that data into Captricity’s algorithmic engines. Every subsequent round requires fewer Mechanical Turks as the algorithms process forms with increasing accuracy, training the algorithms to recognize all allowable answers in a field, from binary Yes/No to a specific village of origin within the nation of Malawi.

Kuang Chen was inspired to start Captricity after doing his PhD work in African medical clinics. The nurses would lay a baby on a cot and check their vaccine records on a paper form, because paper doesn’t run out of batteries. But without the tools or resources to process that paper data, the medical personnel could only slowly track a village’s rate of malarial infection.

Bolstered by an FDA contract and $10 million investment boost last July, the San Francisco company has since attracted contracts from the insurance industry. That is being used to help fund Captricity’s benevolent arm, Captricity.org, and follow through with the idealistic plan that first sparked founder Chen’s interest: providing data processing at cost for NGOs and civil-serving institutions.

“It’s like that William Gibson quote: ‘The future is here, it just isn’t equally distributed yet,’” Chen says.