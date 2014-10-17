Grover And Kid President Campaign To Warm Up The Lives Of Homeless People

An estimated 600,000 people live on the streets every night in the U.S. It’s a dismal statistic that 10-year-old YouTuber Kid President and lovable Sesame Street monster Grover simply won’t stand for.





Enter Socktober, an annual initiative started four years by Kid President creator Brad Montague that aims to raise awareness for homelessness through neighborhood drives for clothing essentials including, yes, socks. But it doesn’t stop there: Part of the Socktober campaign is to share photos and videos via social media of you donating in order to spread the message.

As the ever-wise Grover puts it: “People who make the world better for other people are some of the best people.”

Preach, Grover.