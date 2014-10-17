Today in Tabs: It’s About Ethics in Tabs

The Guardian is going to be the target of… a whisper campaign.
— Kyle Chayka (@chaykak) October 16, 2014
The Guardian published what they clearly want to be a scathing exposé on how teen-angst/creeper-grooming app Whisper collects and stores its users’ location info. Whisper’s editor in chief and human Chartbeat algorithm Neetzan Zimmerman, was shocked, shocked! to be accused of these nefarious deeds, sir! Zimmerman was so upset he actually started tweetstorming like a straight-up Egg, while Whisper’s CTO Chad DePue took to Hacker News. The company eventually published a five page response to the Guardian’s allegations. The conflict seems like two organizations defining their terms differently, for the most part. The Guardian wants to say that location data tracked over time constitutes personal information, and Whisper wants to say it doesn’t. It appears that Zimmerman earnestly believes that an IP address and a timestamp don’t give law enforcement the ability to identify an individual, when the great majority of the time they definitely do. And for an awful lot of us, just a log of location data does as well. But hey, it’s all just metadata, right? No big! Buzzfeed suspended its longstanding partnership with Whisper “temporarily” (i.e. until everyone moves on). As usual, Daily Dot addresses the important question, which is: how easy is it to buy drugs on Whisper?
look at this platypus @HeyVeronica just sent me pic.twitter.com/ROwlloyUlL
— A Real Live Spider (@joetoenails) October 17, 2014
Future Lerer family member has a completely incomprehensible Kickstarter, if you like giving money to people who already have lots of access to money. What if Drake covered Pinkerton? The world would be at least 37% more awesome, that’s what. Please do not judge me by my conservative name. Speaking of Buzzfeed, they’ve been building their News Metavertical and getting ready to launch a news app. Meanwhile Alexis Madrigal departs The Atlantic with a post about toast.
( •_•) I guess Alexis Madrigal’s career at the Atlantic is
( •_•)>⌐■-■
(⌐■_■) Toast.
— Rusty Foster (@rustyk5) October 17, 2014
Today in More Like Crapbox: Mapbox can give you drone-recorded elevation data with this nifty tool. Meanwhile Mapzen just released a fast open source geocoder based on Open Street Map data and Elasticsearch.
Andy Baio points out a few enjoyable links where #gamergaters watch their heroes call them garbage. Here’s an interview with the guy whose site is booming thanks to the howling mob of misogynist hate-weasels. The world’s worst ex-boyfriend posted his own transcript of his Buzzfeed interview, apparently thinking it makes him look… better? Or at least not worse? It does neither. And elsewhere, Radley Balko says “…not all child porn!”
We’re Offering $10,000 For Unretouched Photos of a Male Gamergate Participant We Would Actually Fuck
— Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) October 16, 2014
This is really late because I was busy today, and apparently so was the intern because I threw a cup of coffee at his head (like I do every day) and all he managed to produce was this:
At least you’re not this guy. Happy Friday!
Fair point, I guess. But get me new cup of coffee.
frankly a must-read piece from @quinnnorton today on How White People Got Made: http://t.co/Z0A9lAVBZ1
— Clueless white perso (@thirsty_rando) October 17, 2014
About That Apple Event: Paul and Anil‘s liveblog is really all you need to read
Today’s Song: Someone tweeted this at me, and… I don’t know, sure whatever, it’s Friday: Beat Medieval
