Today in Tabs: It’s About Ethics in Tabs

The Guardian is going to be the target of… a whisper campaign.

look at this platypus @HeyVeronica just sent me pic.twitter.com/ROwlloyUlL — A Real Live Spider (@joetoenails) October 17, 2014

Future Lerer family member has a completely incomprehensible Kickstarter, if you like giving money to people who already have lots of access to money. What if Drake covered Pinkerton? The world would be at least 37% more awesome, that’s what. Please do not judge me by my conservative name. Speaking of Buzzfeed, they’ve been building their News Metavertical and getting ready to launch a news app. Meanwhile Alexis Madrigal departs The Atlantic with a post about toast.

( •_•) I guess Alexis Madrigal’s career at the Atlantic is ( •_•)>⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) Toast. http://t.co/QMOgkW3Ujt — Rusty Foster (@rustyk5) October 17, 2014

Today in More Like Crapbox: Mapbox can give you drone-recorded elevation data with this nifty tool. Meanwhile Mapzen just released a fast open source geocoder based on Open Street Map data and Elasticsearch.

Andy Baio points out a few enjoyable links where #gamergaters watch their heroes call them garbage. Here’s an interview with the guy whose site is booming thanks to the howling mob of misogynist hate-weasels. The world’s worst ex-boyfriend posted his own transcript of his Buzzfeed interview, apparently thinking it makes him look… better? Or at least not worse? It does neither. And elsewhere, Radley Balko says “…not all child porn!”

We’re Offering $10,000 For Unretouched Photos of a Male Gamergate Participant We Would Actually Fuck — Erin Gloria Ryan (@morninggloria) October 16, 2014

This is really late because I was busy today, and apparently so was the intern because I threw a cup of coffee at his head (like I do every day) and all he managed to produce was this:

Fair point, I guess. But get me new cup of coffee.

frankly a must-read piece from @quinnnorton today on How White People Got Made: http://t.co/Z0A9lAVBZ1 — Clueless white perso (@thirsty_rando) October 17, 2014

About That Apple Event: Paul and Anil‘s liveblog is really all you need to read