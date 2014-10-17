Kevin Spacey Talks Tough In The Trailer For “Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare”

The Call Of Duty franchise is one of the more storied brands in the first-person shooter market, with 13 “core” titles released since 2003, and an impossible-to-count number of expansion/add-on/ancillary titles added to the roster in the meantime, on various platforms and devices. (In 2012, Kotaku estimated 19 titles, but that number has since grown.)





The series started by simulating World War II from a variety of perspectives–American, Canadian, British, or Russian–but has quickly grown to include some pretty far-out plots (2009 saw the release of Call Of Duty: Zombies for iOS). And the latest game–Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare–follows that trend, rather than the more rooted games in the Modern Warfare series, or even the near-future alternate timeline of 2013’s Call Of Duty: Ghosts.





There’s a whole lot of shooting going on in the latest, two and a half minute trailer, which includes not just Kevin Spacey’s voice, but also an uncanny valley version of his face, as his character (the head of a private military organization) declares that he’s going in an on act of war “on my authority!” That kickstarts the conflict at the heart of Advanced Warfare, and leads to the action-packed trailer that follows. Subsequently, in both first- and third-person shots, we watch as a variety of futuristically-equipped soldiers engaged in the “advanced warfare” of the title battle it out in the streets of 2054 cities. The death toll in the trailer is off the charts, and suggests that those who like their games with a heap of ultra violence are going to have a lot to virtually high-five over.