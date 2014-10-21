True Confession: I Had A Baby And Now My Dog Is Driving Me Nuts

There are some women you never want to be. Like the one who gets a boyfriend and then ditches all her single girlfriends. Or the new mom who suddenly knows better than every other mother in history. And you don’t want to be me, either. I’m the woman who couldn’t love her dog and her kid at the same time.

Before we had a child, our dog Briscoe was the child. A rescue greyhound, I was proud of the way people stopped on the street and asked about his interesting markings and his past life on the track. We used to make dinner guests watch his racing videos. We have no fewer than three greyhound posters framed in our house and at one point I was sending out stationery with a custom-made illustration of him. I blogged about him to death. My husband and I took him to the fancy, expensive dog beach, cooked him chicken breasts, marched him in dog parades.

Then, when the baby was born, Briscoe went to stay at my parents’ house for a week. The day he came home, aside from the initial excitement of introducing the baby and the dog to each other, I realized something: If he had never come home, I might be OK with it.

Briscoe is a very good dog in a lot of respects. He never barks and is never aggressive with people. He’s healthy. He’s very tolerant of the baby. But ever since having a child, and especially after last winter, which was brutally cold, I discovered my tolerance for Briscoe’s thrice-daily 15-minute walks–not to mention his anxiety issues and occasional indoor incontinence–was rapidly diminishing. At the end of the day, I just feel so physically and emotionally spent from, you know, having it all, that the dog’s feelings just can’t get on my list of priorities.

I hate being this person. I feel like the bad guy in a Disney movie who is evil because everyone treats him as such. My husband, a gigantic softie, gives me no empathy whatosever when I’m upset with the dog. “He didn’t do it to upset you!” he’ll say after Briscoe jumps on the couch right after a day spent washing the slipcovers. He’ll say “Don’t say that!” when I say something mean about the dog, so I feel mean and censored, even though I’m still walking Briscoe, feeding him, taking him to the vet, getting his nails cut, and so on.

I reached out to some friends who had similar experiences. They, like me, are ashamed of the way motherhood changed their feelings towards animals, and so they requested that I not use their real names. I’ll call them Stephanie and Jessica.

Both, like me, were animal lovers who preferred dogs to babies until they had their own children. Stephanie adopted her first cat six months before she met the man who would become her husband. “It was super important to me that they get along,” she says. However, after having two children, her cat’s foibles, such as meowing outside their bedroom door or knocking baby bottles onto the floor at 5 a.m. became harder to tolerate, especially when both children were young and sleep was at a premium. “Some mornings it would absolutely enrage me. I would never dream of hurting my cat, but there were times when I would yell and then be terribly embarrassed by it.” She intends to give the cat a comfortable life until the end, but doesn’t think she wants another pet after the cat’s time on earth is up.