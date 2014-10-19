“Veeptopus” Is For When You Absolutely Must See U.S. Vice Presidents With Cephalopods On Their Heads

If you noticed something just a little bit off about the vice presidents in the collection, Veeptopus, it’s not because there’s anything wrong with your vision. Something is, indeed, a little off. In case you weren’t able to figure out just why these portraits seem weird, allow me to articulate: whereas most vice presidential portraits don’t feature surplus octopi on top of heads, these do. Take a moment to sort out the remnants of your blown mind.
Artist Jonathan Crow’s multi-limbed new portrait series reveals, for the first time, what veep might look like after falling down in a seafood locker. The images, which you can purchase online, span the whole, long, history of the office, from Adams to Biden–daring you to become disenchanted with their novelty. These portraits do have a lot of tentacles but only time will tell if they have legs.
[via Laughing Squid]