Trippy Music Video Inspired By Charles And Ray Eames’s “Powers Of Ten”

In 1977, Charles and Ray Eames released Powers of Ten , a pair of films that visualize the vastness of the universe based on orders of magnitude. The camera zooms out from a picnic on planet Earth into infinite space until the whole universe is in view, and then back down again to burrow into a single atom.

Now, these famous films have inspired “Colores (Para Lole Pt. 2),” the latest music video by Storms, a Barcelona-based electronic music duo. Using rocks, paper, clay, plates, fabric, oils, soap, water, pompoms, and marbles, directors Martin Allais and Martin Lorenz sought to illustrate the song’s chorus, “Todo es de colores,” (“Everything is made of colors”), using the same orders of magnitude in Eames’s Powers of Ten.

The video begins with an animated collection of rocks, a wormy cluster of colorful blobs, and a shivering bouquet of cut paper. The camera gradually zooms out, imagining what the colors of these bright groups of objects might look like when another zero is added to the distance–from 10 million meters, 1,000 million meters, and so on, until the universe is a swirling blur of colors. As in the Eames’s films, the camera then zooms in to a nanoscale, fantastically illustrating colors on the level of micrograms and angstroms. “Colores” is more abstract interpretation (and less precise a visualization) than the Powers of Ten films that inspired it, but it offers a dreamy exploration of the colorful universe on a macro- and micro-scale.

[h/t Vimeo Staff Picks]