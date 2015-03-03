This Man Is Buying Up A Florida Neighborhood To Bring In Entrepreneurs And Artists

Abandoned, boarded-up houses have a notorious dampening effect on neighborhoods, driving down real estate prices and scaring away investors and potential tenants. Turning such places around requires more than a paint-job here and there; it takes profound revitalization.

Luckily for the south side of St Petersburg, Florida, there’s man named Frank Wells who has a plan. Over the next year, his Venture House project plans to buy 100 homes in the area, do them up, and then offer them on to entrepreneurs and artists at moderate prices.

“You can’t make a dent in the problem thinking about it as one house at a time,” he says, talking of the $5 million plan. “We have to think about it as 100 houses and a whole portfolio. That’s the kind of scale to make a dent.”





Wells plans to develop rows of houses, then rent them out to entrepreneurs and artists. His goal isn’t to make big money; rents will be reasonable and there will be restrictions on ownership. If the residents choose to buy, they won’t be able to take out more than 3% equity each year. And if they resell, it will have to be to another member of the program.

Financing is coming from three sources: banks (which will offer low interest rates on the promise of future business from the startups), local government (small seed grants), and private individuals. The city likes the job-creating angle. “They say: ‘Hey, we really like your idea of tying neighborhood revitalization to economic development. It’s not just about fixing up houses, it’s about putting entrepreneurs in those houses,'” Wells says.

The private “impact” investors have to accept modest returns; their reward is otherwise. “We’ll say you can probably make more money on other investments but this is an investment secured on a real estate portfolio and it’s investing in the community,” Wells says.





Wells isn’t a natural real estate guy. His day job sees him putting together renewable energy investments. He was sort of bounced into Venture House after speculatively pitching the idea at a Florida Next event. Soon, people started asking when the apartments would be available and Wells found himself discussing the idea with city officials, community leaders and his contacts in finance.